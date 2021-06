Most people are aware of post-traumatic stress disorder. It can range from mild to severe and can impact anyone who has experienced trauma in his or her life. The understanding of PTSD is getting better as the years go on. What used to be just known as hysteria for some and shell-shock for others, is now known to be a serious issue that needs to be dealt with, mentally and physically. The days of treatment being told to “brush it off” are over.