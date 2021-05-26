Cancel
Photography

Polaroids and NFTs seem unlikely companions. For Rhiannon Adam, they’re anything but

1854.photography
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam speaks about experimenting with NFT technology to capture the magic of Polaroids developing but in the digital realm. From the age of seven to 15, Rhiannon Adam lived on a 42-foot sailing boat with her family. Setting off from the Irish city of Cork, where she was born, they travelled onwards and ended up in the Caribbean. It was an extraordinary way to grow up. But given that her early life predated the widespread availability of digital cameras, and she encountered few options to buy or develop film, Adam has no photographic evidence of her time at sea.

www.1854.photography
