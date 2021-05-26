Polaroids and NFTs seem unlikely companions. For Rhiannon Adam, they’re anything but

Using his handkerchief to shield his eyes from the burning sun, he looked forward. Sand dunes as tall as he was, scattered around the desert. He coughed as the hot dry air filled his lungs. The sight he would see would be worth the hassle. For some odd reason though, he couldn’t remember how he got to Egypt, simply that he must see the Great Pyramid of Giza. He dug around his backpack and grasped his water bottle, taking long gulps like a camel as sweat lined his brow. There were many chattering tourists around him, snapping pictures of the sight before them. Looking upwards he saw a shape that loomed over him, with its peak among the sun. He stood there flabbergasted.