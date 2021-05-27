How our human desire for control has drained the heart of Cambodia

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that if there is a hell on earth, it is the life of children in Gaza today. The UN has managed to bring some relief to the 11-day Israeli-Palestinian conflict through another ceasefire and it is in this context that the UN Secretary has called the situation an atmosphere of fear, and equated it with hell. The battle has been going on for more than 14 years now. The U.N. has estimated the toll as 5,822 deaths on the Palestine side and 263 deaths on Israel side. So more than six thousand people died for no mistake of their own between 2008 to 2021. It was in 2014, that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict peaked. That year, 17,533 Palestinians were injured and 2,327 were killed. The Israel-Palestine issue is not a unidimensional one as it combines many fundamental questions which have nor real answers, let alone right or wrong answers. Jews are one of the most persecuted people in history. They had been moving around for what they call The Promised Land for years. In 1947 a resolution was introduced at the United Nations to establish the state of Israel. At that time, the decision of the U N Committee was to divide Israel and Palestine into two nations, keeping Jerusalem as an internationally controlled city. and in accordance with this the UN passed a resolution which was rejected by the Arabs. As Britain withdrew from Palestine in 1948, the Jews declared independence for Israel. In the ensuing Arab-Israeli war, Israel conquered West Jerusalem, East Jerusalem and Jordan. East Jerusalem was captured by Israel from Jordan in the 1967 Six Day War. Israel claims the entire city of Jerusalem as its capital and Palestine demands that East Jerusalem should be the capital of their future nation. The United States recognizes the undivided Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.