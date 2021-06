Google Classroom is an educational platform that allows teachers and students to connect, communicate and facilitate classroom workflow. It provides a collection of productivity tools that teachers can use to collaborate, create and share instructional materials and organize classes. Teachers can create virtual classes in Classroom and invite students to join using a generated code. You can set up and manage several classes simultaneously. You can easily move materials (e.g., announcements, assignments, questions…etc) from one class to the other. You can also cross posts to different classes and save your archived materials for future uses.