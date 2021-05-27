Cancel
Under Armour’s Memorial Day 2021 sale includes 40% off for military members, first responders, teachers

By Nicolette Accardi
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Attention all military members, first responders and teachers: Under Armour is currently offering a 40% discount on all purchases as part of its Memorial Day 2021 sale. The offer runs through June 2 and is an increase from the usual 10% discount Under Armour offers. To receive the discount, teachers,...

