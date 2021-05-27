Tourist Alert! Maine Turnpike Weekend Traffic Expected To Be Near 2019 Levels

As you drive throughout the state of Maine, whether it be on the highway or the backroads, you'll see plenty of signs warning about potential deer and moose crossing the road. Collisions with deer and moose can be deadly, both for the animal as well as the driver. Those signs are there to heighten your alertness and are vital to limiting accidents with animals. Unfortunately for a driver on the Maine Turnpike, there was no warning to the horrifying incident that took place near Exit 19 in Wells when they came face to face with a bald eagle on the road.