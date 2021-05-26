Football Betting — Top Expert Advice

It’s the middle of December and it is teeth-chattering cold outside. Snow is on the ground, and there is a howl in the wind as you snuggle up by the fire to watch your NFL favorite football team. You wouldn’t dare leave the house unless you have three layers on as you sit there watching giant men hitting each other for 3 hours in 20° weather without sleeves on. You sit in your cozy little abode and get a brilliant idea of how to make money fast. Bet the under. The two teams are probably going to run the ball more often, which shrinks the time of the game clock. This means that each team will likely have fewer possessions on offense, so they will not be able to score as many points. Plus, it’s also very cold out, so you would think that both teams would want to get off the field sooner. This seems like easy money in your pocket, but is this strategy always the best? This article will attempt to analyze if it is always the smart play to bet the under-total points in cold weather NFL football games.