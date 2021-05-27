34 books for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month (and all months).

June is observed as Caribbean Heritage Month and Tropicalfete Inc. continues celebrations with the Authors Connecting Program. The event will include a list of activities, such as reading sessions, interviews and interactive workshops. The program will be streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, twitch, Periscope, Linked, Instagram and Tropicalfete.com. Authors Connecting is a program designed to emphasize the importance of literacy and how culture can influence education, as well as one’s view of world events. The program is targeted at people of all ages and consists of workshop sessions with authors who will read from their works. The viewers will be encouraged to ask questions so they can take advantage of learning from the authors experiences. At the end of the session, books will be distributed to encourage a love for reading. For this year’s program Tropicalfete is connecting with Assemblywoman Latrice M. Walker and will be donating the books from our program to the Little Library project Assemblywoman Walker started in front of her office.