Maine State

Maine’s Most Haunted Hikes To Do This Summer

By Amanda McDonald
 6 days ago
With its eerie silence and unknown critters hiding among the greenery, the Maine woods is a scary place sometimes. Go on these spooky hikes if you dare!. This was once a trail walked by wealthy mansion owner, George Dorr. All that's left of his mansion now are foundations and stone steps leading to the water. Dorr reportedly died on this trail to the beach in old age when he was walking with his caretaker. While there have been only a few reports of ghostly sighting of Dorr, it seems his caretaker is the one who continues to watch from the woods. Read more here, or in Ghosts of Acadia by Marcus Librizzi.

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

