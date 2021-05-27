The Mental Health of SGM Youth: Embracing Affirmation
Homosexuality was classified as a mental illness until 1973. We have come a long way, but there is a lot further to go... Sadly, psychiatry has a dark history when it comes to the treatment of sexual and gender minority (SGM) individuals. As a gay man, it was disappointing to recognize that our profession classified homosexuality as a mental illness until 1973. The field has similarly—and fairly, I should add—been criticized for inappropriately pathologizing transgender and genderdiverse people.www.psychiatrictimes.com