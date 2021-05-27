CEO Spotlight: Callan Marine’s Maxie McGuire

Without dredging, many rivers, harbors, and ports would be impassable to towboats, cargo ships and passenger vessels. Periodic maintenance dredging and channel deepening projects are essential to accommodate these commercial vessels. And as Maxie McGuire, president of Callan Marine, a full-service dredge contractor based in Galveston, Texas, alludes to further down in this story, consumer product prices are lower when ships can transport cargoes on waterways and directly to ports and terminals.