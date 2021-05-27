Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Jump into Japanese Storytelling: Kamishibai and Ukiyo-e

By Sasha Dowdy
loc.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a guest post by a Young Readers Center intern, Tyus Sheriff, who is a rising freshman at Yale University. He was residing in Kyoto, Japan during his virtual internship. People from many cultures around the world have invented a variety of storytelling formats, whether it’s epic poetry, intricate...

blogs.loc.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukiyo E#Storytellers#Japanese People#Art#Visual Storytelling#Manga#Fairy Tales#Young Readers Center#Yale University#Mass Entertainment#The Library Of Congress#Reference Specialist#Asian Division#Rapunzel#Japanese Woodblock Prints#Japanese Society#Storytelling Formats#Fantastical Narratives#Art Styles#Artwork
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Asia
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
Country
Japan
News Break
Arts
Related
Carshiconsumption.com

The 8 Best Japanese Motorcycles

Following the island nation’s defeat in the Second World War, Japan — along with the rest of the Axis nations — was banned from researching, developing, designing, or manufacturing aircraft for the better part of a decade. This forced seven-year hiatus would coincide with the rise of the jet engine, which allowed other nations to enter the modern age of air travel. As a result of Japan’s best mechanics and engineers being prohibited from wrenching or working on airplanes, the country’s sharpest minds focused their attention on the automotive and motorcycle realms. By the time the ban was lifted in 1951, Japan’s aviation industry was years behind its competitors, prompting the country to double down on its efforts to be a global powerhouse in the road-going vehicles sector.
Asiaava360.com

Japanese Skills for the Real World: Listening Japanese Practice

Https://bit.ly/34yOMdI ← Click here and get the best resources to learn in the most efficient way. Step 2: Sign up for a Free Lifetime Account - No money, No credit card required. Step 3: Start learning Japanese the fast, fun and easy way!. This video is for you because we...
Entertainmenttheartnewspaper.com

Tokyo aims to take art trade crown from Hong Kong

Back in the 1980s, Japan dominated the market for Impressionist and Modern art—for example, importing $1.5bn worth of paintings alone in the first nine months of 1989. At one point it was estimated that a third of the world’s art sales was represented by Japanese buyers during the frenzied “bubble period” when all asset prices soared.
Portland, ORsoutheastexaminer.com

Portland Storytellers Benefit

Portland Storytellers Guild (PSG) present a performance by its own Eric Foxman called Yes, It Really Happened!, Saturday, June 5, 5 pm as a benefit to support PSG storytellers. Foxman’s stories of people and events from many lands make for an hour of goosebumps, smiles and wonder. His true tales...
Food & Drinksmomtastic.com

The Best Japanese Snacks

If you're getting tired of the same old snacks from the same old grocery store, we say expand your horizons with some Japanese treats. Japanese snacks are popular all across the globe — and for good reason. They tend to feature deliciously unique flavor pairings and fun, colorful packaging. But with all the different chips, cookies, and candies available, you may not know where to start. That's where we come in. Keep reading to discover a list of some of our favorite Japanese snacks on the market today.
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is notably higher on Thursday, extending the gains of the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 again breaking above the 29,000 mark, following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Traders remain concerned after the Japanese government extended the COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and seven other prefectures to contain the spread of the highly contagious variants of the virus, though the daily infection rates are steadily declining since it peaked in mid-May.
Asiapopularwoodworking.com

Japanese Fish Shaving Plane

Many of us have seen videos of Japanese hand planning competitions where the contenders are competing which individual (in some cases its a team) is capable of producing the widest, longest and thinnest plane shaving. Watching these videos is fun and informative and makes you grasp how seriously the Japanese take their woodworking traditions. But I bet you did not know that the wooden plane is a guest of honor in the Japanese culinary culture too.
Photographydigital-photography-school.com

How to Do Storytelling With Your Images: 8 Useful Tips

As a photographer of people and cultures, I spend a lot of time thinking about storytelling with my images – how I can convey emotions and narratives through a few simple frames. Beginners often fail to think about the storytelling aspect of photography, and that’s okay. When you’re just starting...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

On the Evolutionary Uses of Storytelling

How Counterfactual Realities Make Us Better Thinkers. Imagining alternate realities does not stop with childhood. We practice our ability to construct counterfactual realities throughout our lives. Consider literature and art. We are transfixed by stories of daring feats, dangerous threats, and desperate ordeals. They can be long or short, comic or tragic, extraordinary or artfully banal. But we love telling stories and listening to them.
Moviesblcklst.com

The Power of Emotional Storytelling

“If I’m gonna dole out $20, I want to be transported.”. The other day, I featured the movie Close Encounters of the Third Kind. It elicited this response from Marly Kurtzer. “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” is the first movie I watched in English without Spanish subtitles when I...
Beauty & Fashionmetacritic.com

Japanese Breakfast

‘Jubilee’ finds its creator older and wiser with melody, lyrics and storytelling pulling focus in a fashion that cements Michelle Zauner as a true creative force to be reckoned with. From here on out, Japanese Breakfast can go anywhere and we’ll follow. The Independent (UK) Jun 3, 2021. 100. Traverses...
AsiaNew York Post

Japanese Olympic official dies after jumping in front of train

A high-ranking official for the Japanese Olympic Committee jumped in front of a train in an apparent suicide on Monday in Tokyo, according to local reports. Yasushi Moriya, 52, who headed the committee’s accounting department, jumped from the platform around 9:30 a.m. at the Nakanobu station in the Shinagawa neighborhood, Japan’s Sora News24 and broadcaster Nippon Television reported.
EconomyThe Drum

A brief guide on sequential storytelling

Today, storytelling is one of the most important skills that every marketer should master. You may already be practicing it without even knowing it, for example, while creating TikTok videos, Instagram Stories, YouTube ads, and other marketing formats that utilize the principle of a narrative. In recent years, marketers have...
Visual Artcbslocal.com

Japanese Woodblock Prints

Ashley Williams is checking out 1700 Century Art: Japanese Woodblock Prints! See how you can get these cool prints for yourself!
EntertainmentNo Film School

Check Out Jeff Bezos' Storytelling Tips

Amazon bought MGM, and Jeff Bezos has some ideas for the kids of stories to tell. Earlier today, Amazon bought MGM for $8.5 billion, and everyone is abuzz with what they're going to do with the movies. Sure, having 4,000 titles available to put onto your platform is amazing, and controlling franchises like James Bond seems like a smart move too, but where will they go in the future?
ScienceHarvard Health

The quantum storyteller

This is one in a series of profiles showcasing some of Harvard’s stellar graduates. “I am very interested in other people’s stories,” said Sukin “Hannah” Sim. She loves to read historical fiction (recently, “Pachinko”), almost majored in history (a subject built on stories), and dove into quantum computing after reading a magazine article about the mysterious new field.
MinoritiesVanity Fair

June Sarpong on the Power of Black Art and Visual Storytelling

Nine minutes and 29 seconds, under normal circumstances, is easily forgettable. It’s the time we spend on routine activities such as taking a shower, doing the dishes, and walking to the station, our minds often elsewhere and not focusing on the task at hand. But nine minutes and 29 seconds was all it took for George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, to publicly lose his life at the hands of the police.
Books & Literatureatoallinks.com

Gary van Haas: A Talented Storyteller Writer and Producer in Greece

Gary Van Haas is a famous storyteller writer and producer in Greece who has written many sci-fi novels, one of the most loved ones being The Ikon. Living in Greece he was always bewitched by its beauty and wanted to project how he feels about it in his own words, hence some of his books are based in Greece itself, which rather makes the reading very interesting. For all the readers who feel like they are missing a sci-fi novel on their virtual bookshelf then Gary Van Haas’ books will be a perfect fit for it. You can check out all his novels by visiting his official site and select for yourself which one you would like to read first:- https://www.garyvanhaas.com/about.