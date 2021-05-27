Tulsa’s Greenwood District: Exploring the Impact of the Tulsa Race Massacre

What does it look like when an entire community is attacked?. On the night of May 31, 1921, the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, a thriving neighborhood of African American residences and businesses, was attacked and burned by an armed mob of white men. By the next morning, Greenwood lay in ruins and untold hundreds of African American Tulsans were dead. The people of Greenwood began rebuilding immediately, but the loss of life and property was felt for decades after. (For more information, see How to Research the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.) By examining primary sources, students can gain a powerful sense of the impact of the Tulsa Race Massacre.