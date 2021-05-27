Cancel
Congress.gov: A Preview of Phase Two of Statutes at Large

By Andrew Weber
loc.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, Margaret wrote about the addition of citations to our share/save toolbar on Congress.gov. We also made it easier to see contact information for members. One of the areas we have focused on, behind the scenes, over the last year is to continue to enhance the historical content on Congress.gov. In February we added Statutes at Large text for 93rd – 103rd Congresses (1973-1994). With today’s release, we are adding similar content for the 82nd – 92nd Congresses (1951-1972). One thing you might notice when looking at these laws is that there are no titles listed yet. This will follow in an upcoming release. There also is not the same level of metadata for this older material, but this new collection is searchable on the site and all bill numbers are also there for you to search and retrieve.

blogs.loc.gov
