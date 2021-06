These days talk of Public Health may send a shiver down one’s spine. After over a year of the Coronavirus pandemic, the term almost feels like a buzzword, having overwhelmed, and oversaturated the media for months with no end in sight. Plus, public health is heavily discussed and debated amongst politicians and government officials on any given day, let alone during an election year amidst a global pandemic. All of this results in much of the population believing that public health refers strictly to government health programs. However, public health actually refers to everything in the environment, communities, and population that poses a threat to the health of the population.