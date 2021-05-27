Is Chicago Fire season 10 coming in 2021?

The first of the One Chicago shows is still going strong, as Chicago Fire season 9 just concluded last night and the next installment is up soon. Those who tuned in on Wednesday, May 26 to see how the season ended are likely now looking to the future of the series and wondering when they can expect the story to continue. We’ll be without our favorite firefighters, paramedics, and the rest of the show’s characters for a few months, but fortunately Chicago Fire season 10 will be here before you know it.