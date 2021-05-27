Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Q97.9

Police Called As Man Attempts To Pick Up Trash At Maine Walmart

By DJ Fred
Posted by 
Q97.9
Q97.9
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The man had been asking management at two different Walmarts in western Maine to pick up the trash before it ended up in the Androscoggin River. Tony Bennett, no, not the 96-year-old singer best known for the smash hit "I Left My Heart in San Francisco", but a man who resides in Bethel, had been asking management at the two Walmart Supercenters in Mexico and Oxford for three years to pick up the unsightly and fair amount of trash with no results. Both of the Walmarts are located right beside the Androscoggin River, which was Mr. Bennett's main concern.

wjbq.com
View All 21 Commentsarrow_down
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas#Walmarts#Food Drink#County Police#River#Walmart Supercenters#The Sun Journal#Oxford Walmart#Maine Walmart#Trash#Walmart Employees#Corporate Walmart#Western Maine#Man#Oxford County#Dirty Diapers#Bethel#Mexico#Smash#Mr Bennett
Related
Posted by
Q97.9

Sunday River Brewing Co. In Bethel, Maine To Reopen Under New Ownership

As the pandemic unfolded in Maine and restrictions were put into place on restaurants across the state, there were vocal critics of Governor Janet Mills' policies. Perhaps the most vocal (and visible) was the owner of Sunday River Brewing Company in Bethel, Rick Savage. Savage defied several requirements put in place and that defiance earned him 15 minutes of fame on Fox News and huge crowds. What it also earned Savage was additional attention from the State of Maine, which eventually rescinded his license to operate. By the end of 2020, it appeared Sunday River Brewing Company would be no more.
Auburn, MEPosted by
Q97.9

Auburn Teacher Adds Notorious Auburn, Maine Walmart Pole to Her Obituary

I wish I had known Janet Morse, I know we would have been fast friends. I did not know Janet. She passed away in late May of this year. She spent her career teaching special education and touching the many lives of those she taught and worked with in the Auburn School system. Those who knew Janet all say the same thing - she was a joy.
Posted by
Q97.9

The History of The Astrosphere, Funtown Splashtown’s Most Unique Ride in Saco, Maine

I remember the first time I walked by the Astrosphere during my first ever trip to Funtown USA back in 1982, before there was such a thing as Splashtown, Dragon's Decent, Excalibur, or even Thunderfalls log flume. I was 11-years-old and the booming sounds coming from inside the dome had me both curious and cautious. No one would tell me what was inside. After some coaxing, I decided to ride the Astrosphere and it was an experience that lives with me 40 years later.
Augusta, MEPosted by
Q97.9

Augusta Police Need Your Help Locating Missing Metal Flowers

According to a Facebook post made by the Augusta Maine Police Department, they need your help locating a missing item. At some point in recent days, a bouquet of metal flowers was removed from a gravesite at Mt. Hope Cemetary in Augusta, and the Augusta Police Department needs your help finding them.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Maine Man Calls 911 While Being Swept Down Androscoggin River

Officials say a man's personal floatation device and his cellphone likely saved his life, after his boat capsized. This scary incident Tuesday evening in the town of Lisbon serves as a reminder of the importance of wearing life jackets, rather than just having them available in the boat. According to a post on the Lisbon Fire Department's Facebook page, crews were called to the Androscoggin River just before 6:00 to a report of a person in the water. Officials say the 21-year-old's 16' center console boat had started taking on water, just after he set his anchor. The man ended up the water, but his life jacket kept him afloat.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Maine Will Be Hoisting Shark Warning Flags This Year

I haven't spent a lot of time on the ocean. Certainly not as much as I'd like. And beyond that, have definitely never sailed, or know much about nautical anything. It's funny, as I write that, I feel a like a little less of a Mainer. So yeah, all those flags and such that mean all the different things? I have no clue.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

June Is A Peak Month For Moose Collisions In Maine

In Maine, a sharp uptick in vehicle crashes involving moose tends to peak in June. Most Mainers have a story or two of driving down the road and having a deer or moose jaywalk into the road. For some it's a story of a close call, for others it's the story of a wrecked vehicle. Crashes involving moose begins to uptick in March, peaking in May and June.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Some Believe An Old Shipwreck Leads To A Hidden Viking Grave On This Quiet Maine Island

If you've ever taken a road trip to the Deer Isle/Stonington part of Maine, you know how absolutely breathtaking the views can be. There's also some great culture in the area, from art galleries to an opera house. But like most small communities that have a long history in Maine, there's local folklore. One story that has been kicked around for generations is the belief that a small island nearby is the site of a long lost viking grave and that a pair of old shipwrecks could be a clue on how to find it.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Help Fight Cancer in Person With Maine Tri For a Cure Next Month

According to Cheryl Tucker, the Executive Director of the Maine Cancer Foundation, back in 2019 through their annual Tri For a Cure event, they were able to contribute $2 million -- TWO MILLION DOLLARS -- to fight cancer all throughout Maine. That had been a massive increase throughout their years of putting on Tri For a Cure, and the trend looked to continue last year.
InternetPosted by
Q97.9

Research Shows No State Is More Addicted To Their Email Than Maine

How many times per day do you check your email? On the surface, it's a very simple question that should receive a very simple answer. But that number doesn't tell the whole story. According to TaskHusky.com, no other U.S. state is more addicted to their email than Maine and the competition really isn't even that close. And as we dig into the numbers, you'll see just how unhealthy our addiction is.
Harpswell, MEPosted by
Q97.9

A Year After Fatal Shark Attack, Harpswell Installs Warning Flag

As we near the one year anniversary of the first fatal shark attack in Maine that many can remember, Harpswell has installed warning flags. According to the KJ, a purple flag with a white shark on it will be raised above popular beach spots when a shark has been spotted nearby. The flag will be flown in Mitchell Field, Mackerel Cove, and Cedar Beach if a shark has been spotted within a quarter of a mile. The flag, meant to warn people to swim at their own risk, will remain in place until the next day.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

The Lowe’s Windham, Maine Memorial Day Tribute Will Make You Proud to Be an American

Sometimes it seems like we lose sight of just what Memorial Day means in our country. When you think of Memorial Day, you think of the unofficial start of summer. You think a three-day weekend. You think of getting together with family and friends to grill, camp, fish, or go boating. You think of shopping with sales as the stores. There is a store in Maine that did not forget what Memorial Day means for us as a Nation and demonstrated that beautifully with one of their parking spaces.