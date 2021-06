The South Carolina IDeA Networks of Biomedical Research Excellence (SC INBRE) is currently opening registration for its annual Academic Leadership and Career Development Workshop (ALCDW) to the general public. Content is appropriate for high school students through seasoned researchers. This year, the annual Workshop will be presented in an all-virtual format on Monday and Tuesday, June 14 and 15. Students will meet in the mornings on both days. Faculty, researchers, and interested individuals will meet in the afternoons. As always, the Workshop is free of charge. Registration, which closes on Wednesday, June 9, is mandatory; registrants will be emailed the participation link(s).