Join Us Tonight, May 27: National Book Festival Presents “The Art of the Memoir”

By Anne Holmes
loc.gov
 8 days ago

The following post was written by Rob Casper, head of Poetry and Literature in Literary Initiatives. The Library of Congress kicked off its National Book Festival Presents series in fall of 2019, and throughout the past two seasons we’ve featured an amazing array of authors both in-person and online. I’m thrilled to let you know the final series event for 2020/2021, called “The Art of the Memoir,” is a real knockout.

