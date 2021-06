Everything You Need To Know About The Rams Undrafted Free Agents. Landen Akers left Iowa State with a degree in finance and a master’s in family financial planning and his dream job is to be a financial consultant/advisor for an NFL organization. This kind of makes him sound like an old man and by football standards he is. (We are talking about a football player by the way.) He will be 24 in July. For perspective, Lamar Jackson is exactly six months older than him.