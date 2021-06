Making and spending money is a part of everyday financial life. Managing your money successfully relies on figuring out your income and expenses. This boils down to how much money you have coming in, and how you’re spending the money you have. Using those two factors, you can compare your resources with the amount of money you spend on a monthly basis and plan what you expect to spend in the future. It also allows you, if necessary, to determine where you can cut costs so you can save, invest, or get out of debt.