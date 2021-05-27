Behold the Astronomicum Caesareum, “Perhaps the Most Beautiful Scientific Book Ever Printed” (1540)

Dolly Parton, noted ambassador for sleeping in makeup, is back with a few more reasons to consider going to bed in a full face. “I do all my beauty work and cleaning my face in the morning because I usually try to keep my makeup on at night,” the burgeoning perfumer tells WSJ magazine. “Because I never know if there’s going to be an earthquake or a tornado or a storm and I’m going to have to go out in the middle of the night!” Parton’s primped face is also perpetually prepared for possible tour bus wrecks, potential hotel fires, and roommates in general. “I don’t like to go home and just tear down completely, because my poor husband has to look at me,” she adds.