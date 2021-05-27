Cancel
2000s pop stars Lance Bass, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, LFO come to Circle Drive-In in Dickson City on Aug. 21

By NEPA Scene Staff
Cover picture for the articleThrowbacks aren’t just reserved for Thursdays – they’re happening all summer long. The national Pop 2000 Tour will deliver the “TRL” moments that brings pop fans right back to the early 2000s when boy bands ruled the airwaves and MTV. Hosted by Lance Bass of NSYNC, these shows feature live performances by platinum-selling 2000s artists O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO singing some of the decade’s biggest songs like “Bye Bye Bye,” “All or Nothing,” “On the Way Down,” “Summer Girls,” and more. This who’s who of chart-topping hit-makers will provide the soundtrack for a Napster-fueled trip down memory lane for audiences that came of age in the early aughts.

