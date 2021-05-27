MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and Heroes of the Inner Sphere DLC Out Now

In the last six years since its release, Cities: Skylines has amassed a ton of content from both the developers and the community. Yesterday, publisher Paradox Interactive kicked off their virtual event PDXCON, where they announce new games and expansions. Along with news of Victoria 3 and Crusader Kings 3 DLC, they also announced and released new content packs for Cities: Skylines, including building types made by community members. There is the Bridges & Piers pack by Armesto, Train Stations pack by BadPeanut, Rail Hawk Radio, and Sunny Breeze Radio, so you can listen to tunes while you build.