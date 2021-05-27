Cancel
Video Games

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and Heroes of the Inner Sphere DLC Out Now

By Spencer Legacy
monstervine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePiranha Games has announced that MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and the Heroes of the Inner Sphere DLC are now available.Both the game and the DLC are available for the Xbox Series X/S and PC through Steam and GOG. The “Dropship Edition” on Steam is a clean 10% off to celebrate MechWarrior 5‘s launch, and Microsoft PC and Xbox players will receive an exclusive Kobold Hero Mech. There’s also a $5 DLC pack that contains soundtracks for the game and DLC, artwork, tech manuals for certain mechs, and more.

monstervine.com
