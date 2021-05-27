This Couple Retired in Their 30s—Now They Live Off the Grid and Spend $40,000 a Year

These days versus the life of grandparents and great-grandparents having 7 or 8 children is different in households. Most families in the USA average around one, maybe three children. Did you read that China is now allowing couples to have up to three children to cope with their aging society. The number of working age people in the world’s most popular country is falling too fast. This discovery led them to the decision to allow couples to have a third child if they want. Before this change, couples could have only two children due to the increase in their population.