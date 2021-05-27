Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

This Couple Retired in Their 30s—Now They Live Off the Grid and Spend $40,000 a Year

By Eric Carle
NBC New York
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which details how people around the world earn, spend and save their money. Steve Adcock wakes up at 6 a.m. every day. He starts his morning with a workout in his home gym before settling down at his desk to check emails and browse social media. By 10, when most of America's other 39-year-olds have logged on for work, he's getting ready to take his dog for a walk around his desert property in Pearce, Arizona. It's a tried and true routine for Adcock, who has been retired for the past five years.

www.nbcnewyork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Retirement Savings#Retirement Age#Retirement Plan#Retirement Home#Early Retirement#Work From Home#Working At Home#Living Things#Cnbc#Airstream#Yamaha#Adobe Creative Cloud#Google Domains#Ups#Planet Fitness#Roth Ira#Cadillac Cts#Millennial Money Series#Groceries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
Businessgobnewsonline.com

Couples need £26k and single people £19k a year for a happy retirement

Couples typically need £26,000 and single people need £19,000 a year for a comfortable retirement, new research reveals. This amount would cover essential bills plus regular short haul holidays, leisure activities, alcohol and charity giving. A couple would have to save private pensions worth £154,700 between them to hit their...
Beauty & Fashionkentlive.news

Couple spend £15k on KFC and serve it at their wedding

A couple who have been crowned Britain's biggest KFC fans have spent £15,000 on the fast food favourite - and even served it to guests at their wedding. Jessica and Elliott Caswell-James, both 30, have eaten KFC every week since sharing a bucket and a cinema trip on their first night out together 12 years ago.
Relationship Advicecrossroadstoday.com

4 Cheesy Investing Tips That Actually Work

Did you know that June 4 is National Cheese Day in the United States? If you didn’t, you’re not provolone. Now, if you were hole-y unaware of one of the feta days on the calendar, you may not have plans to celebrate yet. So, why not take this national cheese day as an opportunity to check out some investing tips that can help you make more cheddar.
Economycrossroadstoday.com

Buying Into These Retirement Myths Could Ruin Your Senior Years

Diving into retirement without giving it any thought isn’t the best idea. You should really spend years planning for retirement so you’re able to go in ready. But in the course of your planning, you might come across some misinformation that could lead you to make very poor decisions. Here are a few myths with the potential to wreck your senior years.
York, MESeacoast Online

Finding a sense of direction: Retired York couple becomes personal development coaches

YORK, Maine — A retired York couple wants to help you live a more conscious, intentional life and is teaming up with a global personal development company to do so. Just before the pandemic began, Susan Merrill, an occupational therapist, and her husband Peter Merrill, an advisor at global education company Whittle School and Studios, were entering a pivotal moment in their lives: retirement.
Posted by
Tom Stevenson

7 Unusual Ways To Save Money

No matter whether you’re super-rich or living from paycheck to paycheck, all of us love to save money. There aren’t many better feelings than knowing you’ve saved yourself a significant expense.
Technologyenjoymagazine.com

Off The Grid

With much of the world still in turmoil, many are fleeing the big cities and “heading for the hills” in search of much-needed rest and the opportunity to recharge the soul. Many are coming to the California Adventure District to hike, camp, kayak, fish, bike, overland and enjoy numerous other...
Hair Careatlantanews.net

Sunber Hair Mid Year Promotion In June Up TO 33% Off With Buy Now Pay Later!

Hello everyone! Time is so fast. It's June. What are your plans for this year? Do you want to travel in June? Do you want to relax with your family and have a big meal in the middle of the year? No matter what you want to do, a human hair wig is always essential,because it is natural and elegant. At the same time, Sunber hair will continue to give your beauty needs in the middle of the year, and give you a very cheap opportunity to achieve your beautiful dream.
Economycrossroadstoday.com

How to make the most of your finances in your 30s

Career choices are often based on personal interests, experience, and potential income—and more and more, they require at least a college degree. What undergraduates choose to major in during college can be a strong indicator of what an individual's financial future looks like—and it’s not always rosy news. Stacker researched...
Family Relationshipskiss951.com

Couples In China Can Now Have 3 Children

These days versus the life of grandparents and great-grandparents having 7 or 8 children is different in households. Most families in the USA average around one, maybe three children. Did you read that China is now allowing couples to have up to three children to cope with their aging society. The number of working age people in the world’s most popular country is falling too fast. This discovery led them to the decision to allow couples to have a third child if they want. Before this change, couples could have only two children due to the increase in their population.
Madera, CAsierranewsonline.com

In Preparation for Fire Season, Off the Grid Launches Local Food Responders Program

Bay Area Company Brings Award-Winning Disaster Relief Efforts to Madera and Mariposa County. Expanding its Network with Local Restaurants, Food Truck Operators, Caterers and Food Purveyors to Feed Locals when Disaster Strikes, Off the Grid (OTG), the Bay Area’s premier food truck and catering experience company, is preparing Madera and Mariposa County for wildfire season well before disaster strikes. The company is.