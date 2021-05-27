Doctors: More time on virtual calls amid pandemic leads to 'The Zoom Effect'

I have reached a somewhat odd phenomenon in my life. It’s May. I have traveled back from school to the house where I grew up and notice my dog’s face is much whiter, and my next-door neighbors in elementary school have grown three inches since July. The last time I was here snow blanketed my lawn, and I thought I would be 19 forever because my birthday and summer felt like light years away. Now the sun sets at eight instead of four and summer is upon us. But I know if I blink for a second too long it will soon be winter again.