Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Doctors: More time on virtual calls amid pandemic leads to 'The Zoom Effect'

WBAL Radio
 14 days ago

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to much time spent at home and on virtual calls. Maryland doctors said the increase of virtual calls led to a new nationwide phenomenon they call "The Zoom Effect." Working from home for many people means working on Zoom. You log into your meeting and...

www.wbal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#The Aesthetic Center#Belcara Health#Virtual Calls#Healing#Blotchy Skin#Maryland Doctors#Demand#People#Time#Surgery#Nationwide#Things#Dr Papel#Pikesville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Mental HealthEurekAlert

Covid-19 pandemic led to increased screen time, more sleep problems

A new study in the journal Sleep finds that increased evening screen time during the Covid-19 lockdown negatively affects sleep quality. During the lockdown period in Italy, daily internet traffic volume almost doubled compared to the same time in the previous year. Researchers here conducted a web-based survey of 2,123 Italian residents during the third and seventh week of Italy's first national lockdown. The survey ran in the third week of lockdown (March 25th - 28th, 2020) and evaluated sleep quality and insomnia symptoms, using the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index and the Insomnia Severity Index as means of measurement. The second assessment survey, in the seventh week of lockdown (April 21st - 27th, 2020), inquired about usage of electronic devices in the two hours before falling asleep, in addition to repeating the sleep questionnaires.
Public Healthcallnewspapers.com

Student: More screen time is a problem overlooked during pandemic

My name is Alex Kilker and I am a junior at Lindbergh High School. This year in my human anatomy class, I have been studying the effects of screen time on people’s overall heath. After a thorough evaluation, I have concluded that screen time can be beneficial if used properly, but with over 63 percent of people spending seven hours over the “limit,” I have found screen time harmful to people’s overall health.
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Puerto Rico to reopen bars, clubs for 1st time amid pandemic

Puerto Rico will reopen bars and clubs for the first time since the pandemic began following a significant drop in COVID-19 cases and deaths, the U.S. territory’s governor announced Thursday. Those and other places including party buses will only be allowed to operate at 50% capacity, said Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.
InternetFrederick News-Post

Virtual Visit for Adults on Zoom

For adults. Enjoy some library time and materials with others over Zoom. We will start each hour by sharing a digital library item together followed by a related discussion or activity together. Finally, stay on to be tutored on how to access the material on your own device or dig deeper into digital features. The session will always end with time for open Q&A. This month, we will be listening to audiobook passages together. Registration required. Visit site for details.
Ann Arbor, MIMichigan Daily

The effects of time on personal growth

I have reached a somewhat odd phenomenon in my life. It’s May. I have traveled back from school to the house where I grew up and notice my dog’s face is much whiter, and my next-door neighbors in elementary school have grown three inches since July. The last time I was here snow blanketed my lawn, and I thought I would be 19 forever because my birthday and summer felt like light years away. Now the sun sets at eight instead of four and summer is upon us. But I know if I blink for a second too long it will soon be winter again.
Honolulu, HIKITV.com

The Zoom Boom: Cosmetic Dentistry on the rise during pandemic

HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) - Zoom Bloom, that’s right it’s a thing. According to a new article, a growing number of people are booking cosmetic treatments especially related to dental. . Studies say virtual meetings have become the new normal to accommodate social distancing, but the flip side is the emergence...
Public HealthWTOP

COVID-19 vaccines for children: timing, side effects and more

Over the last year, a heroic effort has brought about multiple safe and effective vaccines that offer excellent protection against COVID-19. States and the federal government have made considerable progress rolling out these vaccines to help finally end the coronavirus pandemic. Initially, the vaccines were only available to people age...
CancerPosted by
PBS NewsHour

The pandemic is leading doctors to rethink unnecessary treatment

On one hand, the pandemic caused major health setbacks for non-COVID patients who were forced to, or chose to, avoid tests and treatments for various illnesses. On the other hand, in cases in which no harm was done by delays or cancellations, medical experts can now reevaluate whether those procedures are truly necessary.
Public Healthdeseret.com

Doctors are concerned about a new COVID-19 symptom for the Delta variant

Doctors are concerned about a possible new symptom from the COVID-19 Delta variant, according to Bloomberg News. What are COVID-19 symptoms for the so-called Delta variant?. Per the New York Post, there are a wide range of symptoms that people suffer if they’re infected with the Delta variant (which was originally discovered in India) of COVID-19. Symptoms include:
Public Healthklkntv.com

Wait times grow amid pandemic for U.S. Passports

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Your passport, an essential for your international dream vacation, has been on a long waiting list. “I sent mine in during the pandemic and it took me five months to get it back,” Steve Glenn, Chairman of Executive Travel said. In a normal year, those stamped booklets...
Worldkentlive.news

400 people a day catching Covid despite having had two jabs

Around 400 infections a day are among people who have had both vaccines, Sir David King, former chief scientific adviser to the government and chair of the Independent Sage Group, said, and he has called for lockdown lifting to be delayed. He told Sky News “we know that anyone vaccinated...
HealthPosted by
Amomama

Woman Insults a Sick Girl on a Hospital Queue, Doctor Teaches Her a Lesson — Story of the Day

It was a hot summer day. There was a long line of people in front of Dr. Simpson's office. Suddenly a pale girl began to walk towards the door of the office. One of the women sitting in line stopped her. The girl said that she was scheduled for a doctor's appointment and came just in time. However, it did not matter to the woman and she began to insult the girl. Dr. Simpson heard everything perfectly and decided to teach a woman respect.