NMSHS theater: Back to the 50s with Grease
Jamie Lammers, Nederland. After the unfortunate cancellation of last year’s musical Urinetown due to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Nederland Middle Senior High School music and theater teacher Elizabeth Evans was thrilled to direct her version of the beloved musical Grease on the evenings of May 7, 8, and 9, 2021. The musical was also put together by assistant director and costume designer Susan Blurton, choreographer Ki Goodman, and technical director Mark Mabbett. Dan Wade served as the photographer for the show and Aimee Tomlinson designed the official poster and program.themtnear.com