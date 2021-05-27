NMSHS theater: Back to the 50s with Grease

Sara Sandstrom, Nederland. It is especially fitting that we honor Michael Crapsey Jr. with an article in The Mountain-Ear for his graduation from Nederland High School. It brings resolution or bookends his education in the Nederland school system. You see, on his first day of Kindergarten Barbara Lawlor, longtime Mountain-Ear journalist, wrote a story about Michael Jr. and his big day starting school. Now here we are thirteen years later ending this chapter of this young man’s life with another article.