DHEC reports three animals tested positive for rabies in the Midlands this week
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, three animals in the Midlands tested positive for rabies this week. DHEC says a fox was found near Boykin Road and Boykin Mill Road in Rembert, and was submitted to a laboratory for testing on Saturday. Officials say the fox was confirmed to have rabies on Monday. Authorities to not report of any people or animals being exposed to the animal.www.abccolumbia.com