On the lifelong pleasures of being an Eric Carle family.

By Emily Firetog
Literary Hub
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love Eric Carle, and like many others, I was saddened to hear he had died this past weekend. I own a lot of Eric Carle books. This is because we are an Eric Carle family. Before my son could put a sentence together on his own, he could recite Brown Bear Brown Bear What Do You See? He learned about the days of the week, tummy aches, and metamorphosis from The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Even my one year old knows what to do when the monkey says “I am a monkey and I wave my arms, Can you do it?” (She waves her arms and sort of screams I can do it).

lithub.com
