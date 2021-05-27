C&L Wins Deal for ERJ-135/145 Semi-private Conversions

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./. VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (Frankfurt: G6D2) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the previously announced bought deal private placement (the "Offering") for total gross proceeds of C$14,014,125, consisting of (i) 4,445,000 units (the "Units") sold at a price of C$0.45 per Unit; (ii) 11,325,000 flow-through units (the "FT units") sold at a price of C$0.53 per FT Unit; and (iii) 9,775,000 charity flow-through units (the "Charity FT Units") sold at a price of C$0.615.