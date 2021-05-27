Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

C&L Wins Deal for ERJ-135/145 Semi-private Conversions

By Chad Trautvetter
Aviation International News
 23 days ago

C&L Aviation Services has signed a contract for multiple ERJ-135 and -145 “semi-private” aircraft modifications. The project, which follows C&L’s similar upgrades on more than 20 ERJ-135s thus far, includes converting the aircraft to a 16- to 23-seat, 1+1 configuration with a flat-floor modification, removal of overhead bins, and installation of a Bongiovi speakerless cabin audio system and onboard Wi-Fi. Each seat will have upgraded leather, in-seat power, and LED lighting, the company said.

www.ainonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erj#Conversions#C L Aviation Services#Embraer#Mro#Erj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defenseaerospace-technology.com

HondaJet Elite S Light Business Jet

HondaJet Elite S is a new light business jet introduced by US-based aircraft manufacturer Honda Aircraft in May 2021. The new aircraft is one of the most advanced light jets in the world. It is also the fastest, farthest and highest-flying aircraft in its class. Equipped with improved aviation technology,...
New York City, NYrew-online.com

HVAC leader lands private equity deal in latest expansion move

New York-based HVAC leader Gil-Bar Industries has secured an investment from Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) as the company continues to expand its footprint in the northeast. “We are very pleased to partner with ICG as we move into the next phase of Gil-Bar’s evolution,” said Joe Sbarra, founding Partner, Gil-Bar....
Economywsau.com

CAS urges At Home investors to reject $37 a share take-private deal

BOSTON (Reuters) – At Home Group Inc’s largest investor, CAS Investment Partners LLC, is urging shareholders to join it in rejecting the home furnishing retailer’s proposed sale, arguing that even after this week’s price increase the offer remains far too low. CAS, which owns 17% of At Home’s shares, said...
EconomyAviation International News

Mid-Canada Mod Modernizes Dassault Falcon 50

Toronto-based Mid-Canada Mod Center is developing supplemental type certificates (STCs) for installation of a Universal Avionics InSight Display System avionics suite in a Dassault Falcon 50. The first phase of the STC, due to be approved by FAA and Transport Canada by the end of the year, includes new displays and flight management systems (FMS), while a second phase due in the second quarter of 2022 covers engine instrumentation. Mid-Canada Mod’s ADS engineering and certification division is responsible for the STC work.
BusinessDOT med

Private-equity group reaches deal to acquire Medline for $30 billion

Investment firms Blackstone, Carlyle, and Hellman & Friedman have partnered together to fund a majority investment in healthcare supply manufacturer and distributor Medline Industries. While the exact amount was not disclosed, it is believed to be more than $30 billion, making it one of the largest leveraged buyouts since the...
Louisiana Statebuckrail.com

Semi-private luxury jet company Aero reimagines travel between Jackson Hole and LA

JACKSON, Wyo. — Launched by Uber co-founder Garret Camp’s Expa in 2019, Aero provides service between Jackson Hole and Los Angeles, with their bespoke designed, semi-private jets. Offering access to crowd-free private terminals and lounges, and with dedicated hosts making the experience seamless, Aero is eliminating the travel headaches and long lines associated with large commercial airports. Aero is a perfect option for Jackson Hole residents who own second homes in Los Angeles.
Aerospace & Defenseworld-nuclear-news.org

USNC subsidiary supporting cislunar rocket contractors

Ultra Safe Nuclear Technologies (USNC-Tech) - a subsidiary of Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation (USNC) - is providing "critical support" to both prime contractors in the first phase of the Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO) programme to develop a nuclear thermal propulsion system (NTP) for cislunar operations. USNC-Tech is the only company participating in both tracks of the programme.
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

Ecocopter’s ‘Great Visit’ provides for safety in flight

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 47 seconds. There is no doubt that aircraft need a millimeter preventive and corrective maintenance process for flight safety. Each component should be inspected not only regularly, but also thoroughly for signs of wear or breakdown. That is why Ecocopter began the inspection process that...
Aerospace & Defenserunwaygirlnetwork.com

Press Release: Flexjet to equip select fleets with Viasat IFC

Flexjet LLC, a global leader in fractional private jet travel, and Viasat Inc., a global communications company, today announced a partnership to install Viasat’s industry-leading in-flight connectivity (IFC) system on select Flexjet fleets. This partnership is two-fold: it will provide Viasat’s high-speed Ka-band IFC service on Flexjet’s Embraer Praetor 600...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

FAA Requires 737 MAX Operators To Regularly Check Flight Controls

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is now requiring operators of the Boeing 737 MAX to perform regular checks on the flight control systems. The agency issued a directive that mandates advice given by Boeing in December, requiring checks every 6,000 flight hours. Some 461 aircraft are believed to be affected.
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

Boeing names Poseidon support team for Germany

Boeing has named ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH and Lufthansa Technik as national partners to support the P-8A Poseidon maritime multimission aircraft (MMA) in Germany. The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) said on 17 June that it had signed agreements with both companies to explore potential areas of collaboration in systems integration,...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Award-Winning Private Label Products

Rimi Baltic, a large grocery retailer in the Baltic States, recently won two European Private Label Awards for its products. The Rimi Carrot Pesto and Rimi Pumpkin Seed Flour won these awards for the retailer in the Ambient Grocery and Free-From Foods categories. The wins distinguish Rimi Baltic as a premium producer of private label products. By continuing to offer innovative products, Rimi Baltic can remain relevant in an era of shifting consumer attitudes.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Nokia strikes Turkish private 5G deal

Nokia teamed with Turk Telekom and electronics manufacturer Arcelik Global to deploy Turkey’s first 5G-ready private wireless network, as part of a push around digitalising manufacturing use cases. The private network will be deployed at Arcelik’s washing machine manufacturing facility, with Nokia providing the 5G-ready infrastructure, supporting indoor positioning for...
BusinessJust-style.com

Iconix to be taken private in US$585m deal

The all-cash transaction values Iconix Brand Group at about US$585m, including net-debt. Under the terms of the deal, Lancer will…. Unlimited access to Just Style content including in-depth analysis, exclusive blogs, industry executive interviews and management briefings. Unbeatable market coverage from apparel sourcing and supply chain issues, to emerging markets...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Surge Copper Announces Closing of C$14.0 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./. VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (Frankfurt: G6D2) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the previously announced bought deal private placement (the "Offering") for total gross proceeds of C$14,014,125, consisting of (i) 4,445,000 units (the "Units") sold at a price of C$0.45 per Unit; (ii) 11,325,000 flow-through units (the "FT units") sold at a price of C$0.53 per FT Unit; and (iii) 9,775,000 charity flow-through units (the "Charity FT Units") sold at a price of C$0.615.
Carsreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Let the private sector deal with EV charging stations

The idea that the federal government is planning to construct EV charging stations across the country ought to frighten you to the bone. Its history of graft, incompetence and political payoffs is legion. The first gasoline refilling stations were created by individual businesses in the early 1900s in places where...
Cell Phonesthefastmode.com

Radisys Intros Smart Home Solution to Enhance Operator's Broadband Offerings

Radisys has unveiled Radisys Reach Smart Home solution, enabling service providers to offer their customers a safe and secure home by connecting all smart appliances, sensors and controllers through an open device ecosystem, while also managing costs and streamlining operations. The solution allows broadband service providers to expand the utility...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

RainPoint WiFi Watering System for Indoor Gardens

Keeping your indoor plants in good shape doesn’t have to be hard. Not when you can use smart systems like the RainPoint WiFi Watering System to take care of your plants. It combines with your smartphone to water your plants at the right time. It stores your programs internally, so they can be restored after a power outage.