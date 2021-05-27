C&L Wins Deal for ERJ-135/145 Semi-private Conversions
C&L Aviation Services has signed a contract for multiple ERJ-135 and -145 “semi-private” aircraft modifications. The project, which follows C&L’s similar upgrades on more than 20 ERJ-135s thus far, includes converting the aircraft to a 16- to 23-seat, 1+1 configuration with a flat-floor modification, removal of overhead bins, and installation of a Bongiovi speakerless cabin audio system and onboard Wi-Fi. Each seat will have upgraded leather, in-seat power, and LED lighting, the company said.www.ainonline.com