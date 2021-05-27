Carinata Lands On ICAO's SAF Feedstock List
ICAO recently published the first update of the list of default life cycle emissions for eligible fuels since 2019 in its Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), and while much of the recent research in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) feedstocks has involved wastes and residue materials, the international aviation organization now includes Carinata, an oilseed crop, as a renewable feedstock with a similar lifecycle carbon emission reduction profile.www.ainonline.com