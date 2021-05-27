Cancel
Carinata Lands On ICAO's SAF Feedstock List

By Curt Epstein
Aviation International News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleICAO recently published the first update of the list of default life cycle emissions for eligible fuels since 2019 in its Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), and while much of the recent research in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) feedstocks has involved wastes and residue materials, the international aviation organization now includes Carinata, an oilseed crop, as a renewable feedstock with a similar lifecycle carbon emission reduction profile.

IN THIS ARTICLE
