Public Health

A COVID-19 shot at CVS could mean a shot at prizes. Here's what you could win

WCNC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you haven't gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet, CVS is hoping to sweeten the deal with a chance at one of 1,000 prizes. Starting June 1, eligible customers age 18 or older who have been vaccinated at CVS Health already or who register to get a shot can choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes. This puts the customer in the running for a bevy of prizes, such as high-dollar gift cards, vacation packages, product packages, and more.

www.wcnc.com
Public HealthPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

CVS is Giving Prizes to People Who Get COVID-19 Vaccine

If you still haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccine and are considering getting the stick, you may want to get it at CVS. According to Tulsa World, the company announced its new “One Step Closer” sweepstakes on Thursday (May 27). The sweepstakes will give those who plan to receive or who have already received their COVID-19 vaccine from CVS the chance to win one of more than 1,000 prizes.
NFLPosted by
WGN TV

CVS offers Super Bowl trip, other sweepstakes prizes to people who get COVID shot

(NEXSTAR) — CVS Health is hoping that a chance to win a VIP trip to the Super Bowl, a cruise and other prizes (including cash) will result in more COVID-19 shots in arms. On June 1, the drugstore chain will launch a sweepstakes with weekly drawings and more than 1,000 potential prizes for customers who get vaccinated or register to do so through CVS.
Lotteryspectrumnews1.com

Need an incentive to get the COVID-19 shot? Here's where to find them

Across the state rewards, prizes and raffles are being held, encouraging more Californians to get vaccinated. Most recently, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that new cash incentives would be up for grabs to vaccinated Californias. His new initiative plan, the largest in the U.S., will distribute $116.5 million to Californians through different lottery and reward programs.
HealthSo Md News.com

CVS announces vaccination sweepstakes

CVS Health last week announced that beginning June 1, eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of over a thousand fun and exciting prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.
Healthhillrag.com

Get Vaccinated at CVS and You Could Win

Not vaccinated yet? Register to get the shot and you could win prizes –including free cruises, tropical vacations, a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI , date nights and other activities that are #OneStepCloser following a vaccination. On Thursday, CVS Health today announced that beginning June 1 eligible customers who...
Public HealthWSLS

CVS to offer nearly a thousand prizes in COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes

CVS is offering vaccinated customers a chance at more than a thousand prizes to encourage others to get their COVID-19 vaccine. The pharmacy chain announced on Thursday that customers who have received a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health could enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for a chance at prizes. According to...
Ann Arbor, MIMichigan Daily

Here’s what relaxed COVID-19 regulations mean for Ann Arbor businesses

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on May 14 that, in accordance with CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated individuals don’t need to wear masks in most settings, indoors or outdoors. The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) announced on May 24 that fully vaccinated employees can now work without masks in the state of Michigan, but must comply with individual businesses’ mask regulations. With these relaxed mask mandates and vaccination requirements, Ann Arbor businesses are left to decide if and how they plan to operate in terms of COVID-19 safety protocol.
TravelClick10.com

Do you have your COVID-19 vaccine? You could win a free year of flights

In the latest round of freebies and incentives to get vaccinated, a major airline is offering up a free year of flights. United Airlines is launching the “Your Shot to Fly” sweepstakes. The effort to promote vaccination will offer frequent fliers who are members of the company’s MileagePlus loyalty program, the chance to win a year’s worth of travel and free flights.
Public HealthThe Hill

People could need COVID-19 booster shots as soon as September, says Moderna CEO

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said Wednesday that the nation’s vulnerable populations, including front-line workers, could need COVID-19 vaccine booster shots by September. Bancel told Axios in an email that the timeline fits those who received their first doses in December or January and that booster shots in early fall could be useful in getting ahead of an outbreak.
Public HealthAMA

What employers can do to boost COVID-19 vaccine equity

Employers can help ensure the equitable administration of COVID-19 vaccinations by making it as easy as possible for their employees to get one. Scientific integrity and transparency secures trust in COVID-19 vaccines. Stay informed on vaccine developments with the AMA. “We’ve learned that workplace outbreaks have been a major contributor...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Could COVID-19 vaccine shots come in the fall?

The first batch of the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine shots — you know, those “booster shots” — will likely be available in September, according to Axios. Both CEOs from Moderna and Pfizer — the two developers of the common COVID-19 vaccines — told Axios that recent data suggests the “booster” shots will be available (and needed) by the fall.