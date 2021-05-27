TA Associates plans London IPO of $2 billion Czech payments firm Eurowag -sources

LONDON/PRAGUE (Reuters) - Private equity firm TA Associates is planning a London listing for Czech firm W.A.G. payment solutions, also known as Eurowag, two sources said, reaffirming the London Stock Exchange’s ability to attract European companies post-Brexit.

Citi, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley have been appointed as global coordinators to manage the transaction, which could be launched as soon as September, the sources said.

One of them added that the deal could value the Czech company in excess of $2 billion, and would see it target a premium listing and inclusion in London’s FTSE indices.

Eurowag was not immediately available for comment. Citi and Morgan Stanley declined to comment while Jefferies and TA Associates were not immediately available for comment.

Such a deal would be a boost for London’s status as an international listing venue for European companies after Brexit.

Other East European firms seeking an international listing, such as Poland’s InPost, have chosen Amsterdam instead this year.

Eurowag was founded by majority shareholder and CEO Martin Vohanka in 1995 and has grown in to an international technology firm supporting trucking activities to customers in 30 countries, mainly across Europe.

The company had earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 57 million euros in 2020, up 22%, on net sales of 125.5 million euros, and an EBITDA margin of 46%.

It employed more than 1,000 staff last year and says it offers services for over 100,000 trucks including fuel and toll payments, routing, fleet management, fuel sales and support for e-mobility. It has been acquiring peers across Europe.

Vohanka, who is also a philanthropist and supporter of independent media and green transitions, holds a 59.1 percent stake in the company, while TA Associates holds 32.67%, according to the 2020 annual report.