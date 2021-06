At least 643 men and boys from Anbar governorate in central Iraq have been missing for five years. On 3 June 2016, 1,300 men and boys considered to be of fighting age were subjected to enforced disappearance by the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), a state-affiliated armed group, as they were trying to flee the city of Saqlawiya with their families. Out of the 1,300 men and boys, at least 643 remain subject to enforced disappearance, a crime under international law. To this date, their families are uncertain if their loved ones are alive, and the authorities have failed to take any meaningful action to locate and reveal their fate and whereabouts.