When Chelsea were struggling under Frank Lampard, I was one of many who wondered what exactly they could get out of N’Golo Kante at 30. It was fair to ruminate if he could be the one-man typhoon in the center of midfield that he had been for Premier League-winning sides at Leicester and Chelsea. It was said of that miracle Leicester team in 2016 that they had a three-man midfield — Danny Drinkwater, Kante, and Kante. It’s kind of telling that since being separated from Kante, Drinkwater has gone from England international to now appearing at a gas station near you.