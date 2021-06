The mental and physical grind of the 2020-21 FCS season is over. From whether the fall season was going to happen or not, to postponing to the spring, to whether the spring season was going to happen, to whether the spring season was going to finish while the subdivision dealt with COVID cancellations involving top teams, to the stress of teams having to do COVID test every week and never knowing when the virus could hit them … it all came to a conclusion with No. 2 seed Sam Houston beating No. 1 South Dakota State in a thrilling 23-21 game to win the national championship.