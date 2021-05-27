Sonic Colors: Ultimate remaster coming this September
Sonic Colors: Ultimate, a remaster of the 2010 Nintendo Wii and DS platformer, is coming this September. Sonic Colors combines 2D and 3D platforming as Sonic tries to save the Wisps, an alien race enslaved by Doctor Eggman. In the game's main hub, Doctor Eggman's Incredible Interstellar Amusement Park, there are five small planets chained together, which Sonic travels between. The gameplay looks great in the Sonic Colors: Ultimate trailer, with gorgeous flashes of neon lights and colors, and beautifully detailed environments. Sonic's abilities look fantastic, and the colorful Wisps are vibrant and adorable.www.gamesradar.com