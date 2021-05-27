41% of PS4 and PS5 owners are women, Sony reveals

If you’re looking for a reason to dust off your PSVR and PSVR Aim controller, don’t bother with Solaris: Offworld Combat – check out Boxed In instead. Boxed In isn’t much to look at, I’ll be the first to admit. To look at the game without playing it, it’s not exactly the most attention-grabbing game out there. These were my thoughts when I watched the initial trailer and I was kind of hoping that our resident VR nut Jeremy would be the one to take review duties. It wasn’t to be and instead, Boxed In fell on me. I’m not down about it, though – quite the opposite, because Boxed In is a brilliant game that’s hiding in plain sight.