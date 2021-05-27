41% of PS4 and PS5 owners are women, Sony reveals
Just over 40 percent of PS4 and PS5 owners are women, more than doubling the proportion of women who owned an original PlayStation. Sony revealed the stat as one of the reasons "Why We Believe in PS5" in its latest presentation to investors. The slide, which features a piece of art showing women characters from across PlayStation franchises all gathered together for game night, specifies that 41% of people who own PS4 and PS5 are women, compared to being just 18% of owners of the first PlayStation.www.gamesradar.com