Manchester City have identified Andre Silva as a potential replacement for Sergio Aguero and have been in touch with his entourage, according to reports. Silva finished as the second highest scorer in the 2020-21 Bundesliga, below Robert Lewandowski and above Erling Haaland. He has been revitalised since ending a difficult spell with AC Milan to join Eintracht Frankfurt, initially on loan, in 2019. Now, interest in his signature is growing again.