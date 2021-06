In the six days separating John Means from his historic no-hitter and follow-up start Tuesday at Citi Field, he resisted the urge to relive the accomplishment. Sure, there were the litany of interviews, many with national media talking to Means for the first time. There was the pregame ceremony at Oriole Park commemorating his achievement, the cap tip from Jim Palmer and the acknowledgement from the Hall of Fame. As far as participating in those activities, Means largely had no say. And he didn’t argue against any of it.