As is often the case at the Giro d’Italia, today’s stage is very much one of two halves as it winds its way towards the best that is Monte Zoncolan. That beast, however, may be a little less scary than normal today as the riders will go up the easier side. That easy side tops out at a gradient of 27% so I’m almost certain it will not feel easy later on this afternoon when the riders are crawling up this wall-like climb.