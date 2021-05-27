Japan to extend Covid-19 emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and seven other prefectures

Since Monday, there have been reports about the possible extension of the Covid-19 state of emergency. Japan declared its third emergency for Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo on April 25 and later moved the end-date from May 11 until May 31. Consequently, Fukuoka, Aichi, Hokkaido, Okayama, Hiroshima and Okinawa were added to Japan’s state of emergency. Currently, virus restrictions are scheduled to be lifted or eased on May 31 for all prefectures except in Okinawa, where the measures will be in place until June 20.