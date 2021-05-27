Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Japan to extend Covid-19 emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and seven other prefectures

By Dina Kartit
Time Out Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince Monday, there have been reports about the possible extension of the Covid-19 state of emergency. Japan declared its third emergency for Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo on April 25 and later moved the end-date from May 11 until May 31. Consequently, Fukuoka, Aichi, Hokkaido, Okayama, Hiroshima and Okinawa were added to Japan’s state of emergency. Currently, virus restrictions are scheduled to be lifted or eased on May 31 for all prefectures except in Okinawa, where the measures will be in place until June 20.

www.timeout.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Tokyo#Prefectures Of Japan#Kyodo News#Hiroshima#State Of Emergency#Hyogo#Time Out#Osaka#Multiple Prefectures#Fukuoka#Kyoto#Okinawa#Hokkaido#Aichi#Okayama#Virus Restrictions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
Country
Japan
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Public HealthTime Out Global

Japan hints at possibly extending current Covid-19 state of emergency

On Sunday May 23, Okinawa was placed under Japan’s third state of emergency, joining Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Hokkaido, Hyogo, Aichi, Okayama, Hiroshima and Fukuoka where tougher measures have been implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19. According to several news reports, a government spokesperson has hinted that the state of emergency could be extended beyond its current May 31 end-date.
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

Japan extends state of emergency until weeks before the Olympics as COVID-19 cases remain high

A state of emergency in Japan is set to continue until just weeks before the Olympics, as COVID-19 cases there remain high. The Japanese government on Friday announced it would extend the state of emergency in Tokyo and eight other prefectures until June 20, The New York Times reports. Japan has been experiencing a fourth wave of COVID-19, reporting over 4,000 infections a day, although the number of new cases has been in decline.
Public HealthBBC

Japan ramps up mass vaccinations in Tokyo and Osaka amid Covid surge

Japan has kicked off a mass vaccination programme in Tokyo and Osaka, as the Covid crisis worsens. The military has set up centres offering thousands of shots each day, prioritising the elderly. The country's vaccination drive started late and was hampered by supply shortages and organisational hurdles. As a result,...
Asiafightnews.com

New schedule, Japan’s state of emergency extended

The state of emergency in ten Japanese prefectures was strictly extended until June 20 yesterday (Friday) by our government. They are Tokyo, Osaka, Aichi, Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Hokkaido, Hyogo, Kyoto, Okayama and Okinawa. Originally it was scheduled to end on May 31, but the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t yet ceased and the hospital care system is facing a severe situation (according to Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister of coronavirus measures, former amateur boxer of Tokyo University). Accordingly, the following boxing shows have been re-scheduled as follows:
Worldnewsatw.com

Tokyo Olympics: Japan extends COVID state of emergency less than two months before Games begin | World News

Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas, as the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of easing less than two months before the Olympics begin. The move to continue restrictions, due to end on 31 May, until 20 June comes as the country saw a record number of coronavirus patients in a critical condition in recent days – putting a strain on hospitals, even as the number of new cases has slowed.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Japan reports over seven lakh COVID-19 cases

Tokyo [Japan], May 24 (ANI): Japan has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases as it reported over seven lakh coronavirus infections till Sunday ahead of the Summer Olympic Games scheduled to be held in the country's capital Tokyo on July 23. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) on...
Public HealthBoston Globe

Japan extends emergency to control covid before hosting Olympics

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga extended a state of emergency that includes Tokyo and other major cities, in a last-ditch effort to rein in Covid infections ahead of the capital hosting the Olympics in less than two months. Suga said Friday the emergency that was due to end on May...
Worldbbcgossip.com

Japan prefecture changes plans for Olympic torch relay due to Covid

US President Joe Biden’s call for a renewed investigation into the origins of the coronavirus feels like déjà vu in Beijing. Just over a year ago, when Covid-19 infections were rising in the US, former President Donald Trump started to promote a then-fringe theory that the virus had escaped from a lab in Wuhan, the Chinese city where it was first detected. Beijing reacted angrily to the claim, accusing Trump of trying to scapegoat China for his own failure to contain the outbreak domestically.
Public Healthdailyjournal.net

Yes. Tokyo Olympics are ‘a go’ despite opposition, pandemic

TOKYO — Will the postponed Tokyo Olympics open despite rising opposition and the pandemic?. Senior International Olympic Committee member Richard Pound was emphatic in an interview with a British newspaper. “Barring Armageddon that we can’t see or anticipate, these things are a go,” Pound told the Evening Standard. Tokyo is...
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

AP PHOTOS: Tokyo nightlife bustles despite virus emergency

TOKYO — COVID-19 cases are still high and hospitals remain under strain despite a state of emergency as Japan on Thursday marks 50 days before the start of the Tokyo Olympics. But the city's nightlife continues almost as usual as people in one of the world's least vaccinated countries show...