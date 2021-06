Among the five NHL Playoffs games scheduled for Monday is a Game 5 matchup in the Central Division between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers. It has been a treat to watch the Sunshine State rivals go at it in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The NHL betting market clearly has respect for the defending champs, as they are short favorites to close out this series on the road. This NHL betting preview for the Lightning vs Panthers NHL Playoffs matchup will provide game info, betting trends, odds and a prediction for Game 5 of this series.