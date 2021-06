NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Ally Ewing won the LPGA Match Play on Sunday at Shadow Creek, beating Sophia Popov 2 and 1 for her second tour victory. Ewing won the difficult par-4 14th with a birdie to take a 2-up lead and closed out her German rival with a double-bogey halve on the par-3 17th. The 28-year-old former Mississippi State player won her first tour title in October in Florida at Reynolds Lake Oconee, still playing under her maiden name of McDonald. On Sunday, she won on her first wedding anniversary with Bulldogs women’s golf coach Charlie Ewing. In the semifinals, Ewing beat Ariya Jutanugarn 3 and 2, and Popov edged Shanshan Feng 1 up. Feng conceded the third-place match because of the heat and fatigue.