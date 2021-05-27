Knicks ban Trae Young spitter as NBA fans are back and out of hand

Cancel
By Dennis Young, New York Daily News
 8 days ago

Players spent much of this pandemic season lamenting the empty arenas and pleading for the return of fans.

Perhaps they forgot that some of these fans are morons.

A Knicks supporter was banned from MSG “indefinitely” after he as caught on video spitting at the back of Trae Young towards the end of Wednesday’s Game 2.

Although the video circulating social media did not show the spitter’s face (he was wearing a Julius Randle shirt), an investigation uncovered his identity and nefarious intent.

Young reportedly declined to press charges.

“We investigated the matter and determined that this patron, who is not a season ticket holder, did indeed spit on Trae Young, and for that reason, he is now banned from The Garden indefinitely,” MSG wrote in a statement. “We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan’s behavior. This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue. We have turned the information over to the appropriate authorities.”

The incident occurred on the same evening a Sixers fan dumped popcorn on Washington’s Russell Westbrook and was subsequently banned for life from the Philly arena.

Philly fans have a history with Westbrook. In 2016, a fan was ejected after giving him a vigorous double middle-finger. The fan, a urologist, later said he did so because he was a “part-time comedian” and that Westbrook called him fat.

“This s—t is getting out of hand, especially for me,” Westbrook said Wednesday. “Just the amount of disrespect, the amount of fans just doing whatever the f--- they want to do. It’s out of pocket. It’s out of pocket, seriously. ... In these arenas you’ve got to start protecting the players. We’ll see what the NBA does.”

Young wasn’t as irate as Westbrook, maybe because he hasn’t piled up as many years of abuse.

“If you lay a pretty heavy precedent and ban these people for life from these arenas, I would hope they think twice about trying to  do that,” Hawks wing Kevin Huerter said. “If they’re going to spit something, throw something, they don’t deserve to be in an NBA arena again.”

Kevin Durant echoed Huerter’s sentiment, tweeting Thursday, “It’s all fun and games until ya ass banned for life.”

Although the Hawks were satisfied with the punishment for the loogie, they were dismayed by the action.

“I don’t even understand. You’re at a basketball game to watch a person play basketball. Where does it come in your mind to spit at this person?” Atlanta forward John Collins said. “How disrespectful. I can go on for days. I really have an issue with spitting at people. I’ve gotten into fights and altercations over that all my life. So unacceptable, to be nice.”

The Garden crowd for Games 1 and 2 skewed young and resembled the environment of an intense college game, with the chants that included insults and profanities directed at Young.

With the series even and shifting to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena for Games 3 and 4, the volume and united vitriol is unlikely to match MSG’s. Historically, Hawks fans aren’t as passionate or voluminous. Knicks supporters often infiltrate their arena.

Still, Huerter is anxious to switch venues, and not just to avoid phlegm.

“We’re excited to flip the script,” Huerter said. “All we heard about the last week is how great and how loud MSG is, how great their fans are, how great it is to have New York basketball back and blah, blah, blah. We’re ready to get back in front of our fans and flip the script a little bit.”

©2021 New York Daily News.

