Julio Jones Betting Odds: A Case For the Top Five Teams
New England Patriots (-105) The New England Patriots are the betting odds favorites for Julio Jones, and it’s by a fairly comfortable margin. Bill Belichick’s squad has every reason in the world to want Jones, and they have the financial resources to pull off the big move. Despite their big free-agent spending, the team still has $14.78 million in available cap space and should be able to make a few moves to fit Jones under the salary cap. Cutting running back Sony Michel, for instance, would free up just over $1 million in cap space.lastwordonsports.com