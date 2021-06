Molly Seidel likely won’t even see Tokyo. She’ll be residing and competing more than 500 miles north in Sapporo, where the Winter Games were held half a century ago. It’s unclear whether any spectators will be lining the streets for the women’s marathon, but it’s certain that none of them will be foreigners. She’ll live in a five-ringed bubble, compete at 7 a.m. on a Sunday, and head home within two days. No opening ceremonies, no touristy stuff.