Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

76ers ban season-ticket holder for Westbrook popcorn incident

NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia has revoked the season-ticket membership of the fan who threw popcorn at Russell Westbrook as he exited early from Game 2. The fan is also banned indefinitely from all Wells Fargo Center events. "After an investigation that occurred at last night's game, we have determined that the person involved...

www.nbcsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popcorn#The Washington Wizards#The Wells Fargo Center#The Game#Man#Disrespect#Pic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Ted Leonsis Made Things a Little Awkward When Honoring Russell Westbrook

On Friday night, the Washington Wizards played their first home game since Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s NBA record for career triple-doubles in Monday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Before the game, Westbrook was honored with a No. 182 jersey, representing his career triple-doubles, from team owner Ted Leonsis. Seven...
NBAchatsports.com

Westbrook leads Wizards from Eastern Conference basement to 8th place finish

Another outstanding game from Russell Westbrook, quality performances from Ish Smith and Robin Lopez off the bench, and a decent game from Rui Hachimura was enough to the Wizards to dispatch the Charlotte Hornets and lock down 8th place in the Eastern Conference. They’ll face the injury-riddled Boston Celtics Tuesday...
NBANBC Sports

Westbrook caps off regular season with NBA assist title

Russell Westbrook officially nabbed his third NBA assist title in the Wizards' regular-season finale on Sunday, averaging a career-high 11.7 assists per game clip. Westbrook ran away with the assist lead, edging Atlanta’s Trae Young (9.4 apg) and Phoenix’s Chris Paul (8.9 apg) to take the crown. His title came with the Wizards clinching the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, beating the Charlotte Hornets 115-110 at home. Westbrook finished with a triple-double on the day: 23 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists.
NBAPosted by
WDBO

10 things to know, with the NBA regular season in the books

The compressed, coronavirus-threatened, NBA regular season like none other is over. All 1,080 games that were scheduled were played, and now the play-in round awaits. That begins Tuesday, runs through Friday, and the playoffs start Saturday. Here are 10 notes on the season that was:. TRIPLE DOUBLES. The players who...
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

What is Scott Brooks’ Future with the Wizards?

The Washington Wizards have had an odd season to say the least. They started the season 0-5, were 17-32 49 games into the season, but somehow have managed to clinch a play-in spot after last night’s 121-105 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Russell Westbrook’s heroics continued with another triple-double stat line of 21 points, 12 assists and 17 rebounds. Their record has moved to 33-38 on the year, and they have gone 16-6 over their last 22 games.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook, Wizards clinch 8 seed in East

The Washington Wizards have clinched the 8 seed in the Eastern Conference after a last-second victory against the Charlotte Hornets on the final day of the NBA regular season. Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal did just enough to put the game away late, as the Wizards won 115-110 as they continue to keep their momentum heading into the playoffs.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAAt The Hive

Preview: The Hornets regular season finale against the Wizards has massive playoff implications

What: Charlotte Hornets (33-38) at Washington Wizards (33-38) How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass. The Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and Indiana Pacers are all tied at 33-38 for the Eastern Conference’s No. 8, No. 9, and No. 10 seeds. With only one regular season game left, today’s matchup against the Wizards could ultimately determine if the Hornets make the playoffs or not.
NBANBA

Russell Westbrook for All-NBA 2020-21

In his 13th NBA season, Russell Westbrook is putting up some of the best numbers of his career and leading a late-season Wizards’ resurgence that has taken Washington from 15 games below .500 to the NBA Play-In Tournament. The former MVP averaged the most rebounds (11.5) and assists (11.7) of his career, averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in the last five years and just locked up his third assist title. Ask around the organization, however, and any teammate, coach or staffer will tell you that Westbrook’s biggest impact has come in the locker room rather than the stat sheet. Acquired by Washington just weeks before the start of the season, Westbrook has been a tone-setter for the team on and off the court, a leader for the Wizards’ young core and a superstar running mate for fellow All-NBA candidate Bradley Beal.
NBANBC Sports

Russell Westbrook in attendance for Mystics’ regular-season opener

Russell Westbrook has taken the nation’s capital by storm in just the six months since he first donned Wizards colors. On nights when he doesn’t terrorize opposing defenses and rack up triple-doubles, Westbrook likes to support the local WNBA squad Washington Mystics. The Wizards’ point guard was spotted at the...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Draymond Green calls 2017 OKC Thunder ‘Horses–t’

While they may be in the running for a bottom-three finish on the season, the OKC Thunder are a very young team already in possession of quite an extensive list of accomplishments throughout their 13-year existence. Seeing postseason action in five straight years leading up to 2020-21, with 10 total...
NBAWashington Post

Wizards beat the Hornets in their season finale to lock up the No. 8 seed in the East

Russell Westbrook stood, his team down by three with 8:04 to play in its most significant game in three years, and searched for a way to get the ball to Robin Lopez in the post. The center with the infallible hook shot had been big for the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon, having added 14 points by then in addition to poise and defensive know-how that had escaped some younger players in such a high-pressure game.
NBAchatsports.com

Recap: Beal, Westbrook lead Wizards to 115-110 win in regular season finale

Wizards: Bradley Beal (25), Russell Westbrook (23), Robin Lopez (18) Hornets: Terry Rozier (22), LaMelo Ball (19), Miles Bridges (17) The Wizards defeated the Hornets 115-110 on Sunday afternoon at Capital One Arena in the final game of the regular season. Washington finishes the season eighth in the Eastern Conference and now advances to the NBA Play-In Tournament, which begins on Tuesday night. Russell Westbrook finished with 23 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, the 184th triple-double of his career and his 38th of the season.
NBANBC Sports

Westbrook's advice for Wizards teammates entering their first playoffs

Russell Westbrook is a bona fide All-Star teammate. Not only that, he’s no stranger to the NBA postseason either. He’s played in ten, yes, ten, NBA Playoffs over the course of his 11-year career. However, should the Wizards make it out of the NBA Play-In Tournament and into the playoffs this year, several players on the roster will be spring chickens when it comes to postseason play.
NBANBA

Russell Westbrook named Eastern Conference Player of the Month

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The NBA announced today that Wizards guard Russell Westbrook was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for games played in the month of May. Westbrook averaged 26.3 points, 16.1 assists and 13.8 rebounds per game, helping lead the Wizards to the eighth seed and a spot in the play-in tournament.
NBANBC Sports

Westbrook defends Brooks: 'Scotty is one hell of a coach'

When the Wizards were at their lowest points this season, during their worst losing streaks, no one took more heat from fans than head coach Scott Brooks. He's in the final year of his contract and, despite all the injuries and the unprecedented ordeal the team had with the coronavirus, Brooks received a lot of the blame.