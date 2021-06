The full range of Baby Dior is coming to North America for the first time. The French luxury house is bringing its entire children’s collection to the continent through a series of pop-ups throughout summer and fall in key cities including New York, Miami and Los Angeles. There will be a small presentation at a private residence in Bridgehampton on June 5-6 that will be by invitation only. But the public will be invited to experience the collection when shops open on June 8 at the Dior Miami Design District store and the brand’s 57th Street store in New York City through July 8. That will be followed by a pop-up at Dior’s Colonnade store in Toronto on June 18.