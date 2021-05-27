UM Today Archives
Law professor’s accessible first book earns global attention, local award nomination : Network News. A year ago, Dr. Virginia Torrie published her first book, Reinventing Bankruptcy Law: A History of the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (University of Toronto Press, 2020). Given that it is about her favourite subjects – bankruptcy and history, and given her proven track record of being an excellent teacher (having won the 2017 Barney Sneiderman Award) it is not too surprising that it was short-listed for the 2021 Manitoba Book Awards’ Alexander Kennedy Isbister Award for Non-Fiction.news.umanitoba.ca