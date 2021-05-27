UM Today Archives

Professor Stephen Hawking became world famous, not only for his revolutionary research but also for his science promotion activities, he was not only a scientist but also a cultural icon, the entire material of his work, his books, his studies, thousands of pages of texts of his educational writings, pictures of the world – including his shared pictures With so many celebrities – she is Cambridge University His library, audio recordings and films of him and her, inked letters, and some personal items such as his private wheelchair are preserved in the Science Museum in London.