Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

UM Today Archives

umanitoba.ca
 14 days ago

Law professor’s accessible first book earns global attention, local award nomination : Network News. A year ago, Dr. Virginia Torrie published her first book, Reinventing Bankruptcy Law: A History of the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (University of Toronto Press, 2020). Given that it is about her favourite subjects – bankruptcy and history, and given her proven track record of being an excellent teacher (having won the 2017 Barney Sneiderman Award) it is not too surprising that it was short-listed for the 2021 Manitoba Book Awards’ Alexander Kennedy Isbister Award for Non-Fiction.

news.umanitoba.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science News#History#News Today#Faculty Of Law Finance#Success Through Wellness#Indigenous#Ccae#Book#Dr Pierre Plourde#Non Fiction#Law Professor#Network News#Guide#Dr Virginia Torrie#Manitoba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
lynn.edu

Diving into archives with Lea Iadarola

Lynn University students know where to find on-campus staples—the Mohammed Indimi International Business Center, Ronald and Kathleen Assaf Academic Center, the Christine E. Lynn University Center, Career and Alumni Connections, Christine's, etc. But few students are familiar with the archives department, which is an invaluable campus resource. The university's archives...
Collegesumanitoba.ca

UM recognized for adaptability and creativity

Thrust into a pandemic in 2020, organizations around the world were forced to show their ability to adapt to the challenges brought on by COVID-19, including the University of Manitoba. Faced with remote learning, campus restrictions, canceled events and celebrations, the university community consistently showed its resilience and ability to...
Madison, WIwsum.org

Monthly Archives: June 2021

In addition to airing a plethora of original content created by the amazing DJs of UW-Madison, WSUM also provides the campus and community with an alternative source of information and entertainment through our Syndicated Talk Programs. Read below to get …
Celebritiesretailcrowd.co.uk

Stephen Hawking Archive created

Professor Stephen Hawking became world famous, not only for his revolutionary research but also for his science promotion activities, he was not only a scientist but also a cultural icon, the entire material of his work, his books, his studies, thousands of pages of texts of his educational writings, pictures of the world – including his shared pictures With so many celebrities – she is Cambridge University His library, audio recordings and films of him and her, inked letters, and some personal items such as his private wheelchair are preserved in the Science Museum in London.
Los Angeles, CAoyaop.com

Research Fellowship at Pomona College

Applications are open for Research Fellowship at Pomona College in Los Angeles, California, Pomona College. This position would participate in Harvard Evidence for Policy Design (EPOD) associated events as necessary. This specific fellowship will be under the direction of Professor Tahir Andrabi, who is the Stedman-Sumner Professor of Economics at Pomona College. Professor Andrabi is a co-Principal Investigator (with Jishnu Das of Georgetown University and Asim Ijaz Khwaja of Harvard Kennedy School) of the multi-year DFID-funded Research on Improving Systems of Education (RISE) project in Pakistan.
Collegesumanitoba.ca

Alumni: UM wants to hear from you!

The global pandemic has changed many things including how you, our alumni, connect with UM. Over the past year, we’ve gone digital with our alumni programs, events and UM Today The Magazine and we’d like your feedback. What stories are important to you? How can events and life-long learning opportunities...
Educationmgnv.org

Category Archives:

Posted in Public Education, Video | Tagged online classes, Videos, YouTube, Zoom presentations | Comments Off on Latest Public Education Videos. Posted in Grass, Native Plants, Perennial, Shrub, Video, Vine | Comments Off on Native Blooms for the Summer Garden. Posted on May 26, 2021 by MGNV Webmaster. Posted in...
Missoula, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Colorful Main Hall on UM Campus

In celebration of all the local high school graduations, Main Hall at the University of Montana campus will be showing a different color at night through June 8th. The lighting of the hall (photo above) will be for two hours each night - from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will show school colors from each of eight area high schools.
Chicago, ILamericanlibrariesmagazine.org

Bookend: Archiving the Aftermath

Nearly 150 years after it leveled 18,000 buildings and killed 300 people, the Great Chicago Fire (October 8–10, 1871) lives on—in the city’s tourist attractions, sports team names, and soon in a Chicago History Museum exhibit commemorating its anniversary this fall. “It’s just amazing how much the aftermath was documented,”...
Entertainmenth-net.org

Archives du Feminisme/Feminist Archives, Angers, FRANCE

I’m writing to let you know that the French nonprofit organization Archives du féminisme, working towards the preservation of feminist archives, is undertaking the creation of an international and interdisciplinary database of research on French feminisms. Archives du féminisme is working to identify, preserve, and distribute as many archival resources...
Collegeshottytoddy.com

UM Plans Complete Redesign of Olemiss.edu

The University of Mississippi is undertaking a complete redesign of its website in an effort to make the university’s virtual front door better reflect the reputation of its physical campus and to provide a more seamless digital experience for all users. The redesign project, which will completely transform the olemiss.edu...
CollegesInside Indiana Business

Bethel University Names Dean

Bethel University has named Robby Prenkert as dean of humanities and social sciences. He has served the university in various roles for 25 years, including most recently as chair of literature and language studies and associate professor of English and humanities. Prenkert holds a bachelor's degree from Bethel University, master's degree from Wheaton College and doctorate from Drew University.
Collegesmc.edu

Michael Mann Leads Psychology Department

An award-winning professor and author, Michael Mann will serve as the new chair of Mississippi College’s Psychology Department. An MC graduate, Michael joined the School of Education faculty in 2003, and he’s proven to be a valuable member of the university community ever since. MC's Distinguished Professor of the Year...
Montevallo, ALmontevallo.edu

UM offering in-person summer day camps

The University of Montevallo’s Environmental Education Program is offering in-person day camps for school-aged children throughout the summer, giving students plenty of opportunities to learn more about the world around them. The Ebenezer’s Explorers Day Camps will allow students to explore the natural world with STEM activities, games and crafts....
Visual Artrutherfordschools.org

RHS and the UMS Virtual Art shows!

The Rutherford Public Schools’ Art Department is excited to present the RHS and the UMS Virtual Art shows! These amazing works are the culmination of the year’s work in both Union Middle School and Rutherford High School. Sit back, relax, and be prepared to be wowed by the talent of our students.
West Long Branch, NJmonmouth.edu

Professor Emeritus Green and Colleagues are Co-Editors of Archaeology Journal

Stanton Green, Ph.D., professor emeritus of Anthropology, was the lead author of the article, “Archaeology as a Public Good,” in the April 2021 issue of “Archaeologies: Journal of the World Archaeological Congress” with Claudia Green, an independent archaeologist based in West Long Branch, NJ, and Joseph Schuldenrein of Geoarchaeological Associates, NY, who also served as co-editors of the special issue.
Educationh-net.org

Professor Julie Flowerday

Social Sciences, Research and Methodology, Human Rights, Women's & Gender History / Studies, Environmental History / Studies — The Forman Journal of Social Sciences (FJSS) iinvites papers for its inaugural issue (Vol. 1, Issue 1), which is scheduled to be published on December 15th, 2021. FJSS will be an open access, peer-reviewed and refereed international journal published by the Forman Christian College (A Chartered University), Lahore, Pakistan. We welcome original and valuable scholarship in the Social Sciences, including but not limited to: Anthropology, Archaeology, Demography and Population Studies, Economics, Geography, Gender Studies, History, International Relations, Political Science, Psychology, Public Policy, and Sociology.